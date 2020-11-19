Advertisement

Knoxville traffic stop leads to arrest of two convicted felons in possession of firearms

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said two convicted felons were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of firearms.

KPD officers conducted a traffic stop on Sherman Street at Louisiana Avenue around 6:45 p.m. During the stop, officers discovered the passenger, 34-year-old Ashlee King had a warrant out for violation of probation.

According to reports, King, a convicted felon, was taken into custody. During her arrest, police reportedly found a handgun, brass knuckles, a plastic bag containing presumed marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

King was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, prohibited weapons, and simple possession.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered a sawed-off shotgun where 44-year-old Albert Marsh was sitting. KPD confirmed Marsh was a convicted felon and also in possession of suspected marijuana, two shotgun shells and brass knuckles.

Marsh was charged with prohibited weapons, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and simple possession.

