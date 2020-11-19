Layer up, cold start to afternoon warming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mornings are still cold, but the afternoon highs are starting to inch. This will slowly pull up the morning lows, before clouds and rain chances increase. Cooler showers will move through Thanksgiving week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with shift in where the colder air sits. Flow is turning around in the region, helping the Plateau fall near 40 degrees in spots, meanwhile the rest of our area is freezing. Think of this as a glimpse of the changes ahead.

We’re back to just above average by this afternoon, with a high around 61 degrees. It’s another sunny day, with a light breeze out of the southwest.

All clear tonight, with a chilly low of 34 degrees. But, another impressive climb in temperatures! Friday is sunny and warmer, with a high of 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday Vols are at Auburn (WVLT)

Saturday comes with more clouds, but more of a partly cloudy day. We’re warming up to around 68 degrees.

Your I’m All Vol Forecast is partly cloudy both here at home and at Auburn where the Vols play. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. EST, so if you’re watching from home, it will be in the mid 50s. Maybe a good evening for grilling out? In Auburn at 6 p.m. CST, it will actually be in the low 60s for the start of the game.

Clouds increase Sunday, but luckily stays dry until after sunset. We’ll be around 65 degrees.

Rain is moving through at times late Sunday evening through early Monday morning. This will wrap up around sunrise, and then clouds will clear for Monday afternoon. This actually puts us closer to 60 degrees at midnight for the “official” high, but we’ll all feel upper 40s by Monday morning and then low to mid 50s by Monday afternoon.

We’re getting a break between rounds of rain for Tuesday, then showers move in again early Wednesday and linger into the afternoon hours this time. It looks like spotty showers will be leftover for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Thursday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

