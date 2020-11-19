Advertisement

Lenoir City raises enough money for a pool dome

Members of the community will hold a dedication ceremony for the dome
The new pool dome at the Lenoir City Pool
The new pool dome at the Lenoir City Pool(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -People in Lenoir City are celebrating!

The city has a new dome to cover the Lenoir City Pool.

The old dome had to be let go because of holes and damages.

The community came together to help raise enough money to replace it with this new one, costing nearly $100,000 dollars.

Parents of the Lenoir City swim team say they are grateful the community came together to help raise money for the dome, so that the children can continue to swim year-around.

