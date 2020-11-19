Lenoir City raises enough money for a pool dome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -People in Lenoir City are celebrating!

The city has a new dome to cover the Lenoir City Pool.

The old dome had to be let go because of holes and damages.

The community came together to help raise enough money to replace it with this new one, costing nearly $100,000 dollars.

Parents of the Lenoir City swim team say they are grateful the community came together to help raise money for the dome, so that the children can continue to swim year-around.

