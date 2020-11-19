NASA readies for next blastoff: studying sea-level rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT talked to a long-term NASA scientist and learned how a tiny satellite – 800 miles up – could make a world of difference here.

“Really a huge deal.” That’s how NASA Project Scientist Dr. Josh Willis characterizes sea-level rise all across the globe.

Dr. Willis studies the world’s oceans at NASA. By trade, he’s an oceanographer. He says NASA’s eagle-eyed Sentinel-6 Satellite will see the ocean’s warming and rising all the way from space.

“Because the fact that the sea levels are rising, is really an incredible piece of information, more than two-thirds of the planet’s surface is rising,” Dr. Willis said. “So we’re literally reshaping the planet’s surface.”

Warmer ocean currents actually sit higher. You may not be able to see it from a boat, but Sentinel-6 is incredibly accurate.

“Millimeter accuracy if you average over the whole planet,” Dr. Willis said.

Of course, there are no oceans around here. But think about this year. We’ve been impacted by six – yes six - tropical systems.

“Warm water down deep below the surface... it’s like steroids for hurricanes,” Dr. Willis said.

Dr. Willis said this is all new.

“That sea level was just flat, just kind of smooth, a little up a little down. Then right at the end: boom,” Dr. Willis said. “And that’s us that uptick in the last hundred years, is caused by the warming that we’ve created in the climate, there’s really no other explanation for it.”

As this story airs, we’re just two days away from the scheduled launch. Sentinel-6 is already on the launchpad. Everything is now out of Dr. Willis’ hands. So are Josh’s nerves, well, strapped to a rocket, too?

“Of course, there’s always some severe anticipation, you know, Going to space is hard,” Dr. Willis said.

