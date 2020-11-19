Advertisement

Nashville limits gatherings to 8 as virus surges across Tennessee

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced gatherings are being restricted to eight people due to record increases in COVID-19 cases.
Mayor Cooper / Source: WTVF
Mayor Cooper / Source: WTVF(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced gatherings are being restricted to eight people due to record increases in COVID-19 cases.

“Limit public and private gatherings to 8 people. Record COVID hospitalizations are straining hospitals. Restricting social contacts is critical to stopping the spread of COVID. Please reconsider any plans to gather with people outside of your household, including Thanksgiving,” said Cooper on Twitter.

Governor Bill Lee has said he does not intend to issue statewide restrictions, rather leaving decisions up to individual counties.

The Knox County Board of Health called a special session for Friday, November 20 in which they are expected to discuss possible new restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Deer eat in a field
Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer
3 more dead from COVID-19 outbreak linked to NC church
NC state hospital group says racism is a public health crisis
Florida man mauled to death by pack of wild dogs, sheriff’s office says
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Tennessee caregiver stole thousands from client with no family, sold victim’s home