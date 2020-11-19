Nashville limits gatherings to 8 as virus surges across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced gatherings are being restricted to eight people due to record increases in COVID-19 cases.

“Limit public and private gatherings to 8 people. Record COVID hospitalizations are straining hospitals. Restricting social contacts is critical to stopping the spread of COVID. Please reconsider any plans to gather with people outside of your household, including Thanksgiving,” said Cooper on Twitter.

Governor Bill Lee has said he does not intend to issue statewide restrictions, rather leaving decisions up to individual counties.

The Knox County Board of Health called a special session for Friday, November 20 in which they are expected to discuss possible new restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.