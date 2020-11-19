Advertisement

NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time

NFL referee Jerome Boger (23) wears his mask during an NFL football game between Green Bay...
NFL referee Jerome Boger (23) wears his mask during an NFL football game between Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
By ROB MAADDI
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Rams play the Buccaneers on Monday night.

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

The crew consists of: referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed will join the group for this game. The crew has a combined 89 seasons in the league and has worked six Super Bowls.

“I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game,” Boger said. “The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to.”

The league has assigned crews based on geography this season to limit travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crew assignment guidelines have also been relaxed to assign officials to games closer to their homes when feasible.

The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

H&M now open at West Town Mall
H&M store opens at West Town Mall
Many Christmas tree farms across the state are opening earlier than usual, with some welcoming...
2020 won’t stop you from getting the perfect Christmas tree
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman in quarantine after close contact with COVID-19 case
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a...
Colin Kaepernick calls for release of former Black Panther convicted of killing police officer
Author uses time in jail to write book to help others.
Overcoming the odds, Knoxville man uses jail time to become an author