Oak Ridge Schools announce two-day transition to virtual learning

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge School officials announced all students will transition to virtual learning for two days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

All students will be learning virtually on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. For the remainder of the week students will have no classes due to the Thanksgiving holiday break.

“It is our hope that you and your loved ones are and will remain healthy and safe while we all continue to address the challenges of COVID–19,” Oak Ridge Schools stated in a release.

Teachers will be required to provide instruction from their classroom to their students learning remotely, according to district leaders.

Preschool students in the district will continue to meet in-person on Nov. 23 and 24 and continue to follow their current schedule.

Students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30.

Food Services will offer drive-thru meals at Robertsville Middle School Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Breakfast and lunch meals will be handed out during that period. Meals can be picked up for anyone 18 and under.

