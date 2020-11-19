Advertisement

One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says

Due to the severity of the crash KPD crash reconstruction units were called to the scene.
(KPD)
(KPD)(WDBJ)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one person is dead following a fatal crash Wednesday night.

According to KPD, around 11:05 p.m. officers responded to a two-car injury crash on Western Avenue at Ailor Avenue.

Investigators said they believe a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Western Avenue and attempting to turn onto Ailor Avenue. A KIA Forte was reportedly traveling eastbound on Western Avenue. As the Chevrolet entered the intersection it collided with the KIA Forte, police said.

The passenger in the KIA Forte was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

KPD officials said the identity of the victim is being withheld as authorities work to notify the next of kin.

