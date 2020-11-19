Advertisement

Overcoming the odds, Knoxville man uses jail time to become an author

Walter Martin said anyone can overcome a bad situation, it just takes persepective.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting out of a bad situation can seem impossible. One man is overcoming the odds and turning his experience into a book.

Walter Martin is a Knoxville native, he published “The Devil’s Deceit” after spending time in prison.

“When I went to jail the first time I started reading and I think what sparked it was, I was reading the Goosebumps book by R.L. Stein and I was like ‘I can do better than these’ and my buddy and I joked about it and I got locked up a second time and was like alright I’m going to be here a while and that’s what really sparked it,” he said.

Martin published the book and is selling them on Amazon. He said a lot of people can relate to the story.

“The main premise of the book is there’s good and there’s bad. People want to call it God versus the Devil, good versus evil, positive versus negative. However they want to look at, it all comes into the same concept ...that it’s all in your head and it just keeps going, going, going, and the day keeps going worse and worse and worse but it’s really in your head. That’s the devil in you. The character in the book is really having to say I’ve really have been tricked.”

Martin is in the early stages of producing a movie based on the book. He said there are opportunities to showcase local businesses in it. He also is holding auditions for anyone interested in being in the movie. The movie will be filmed in Knoxville.

Anyone interested in auditioning can go to 9041 Executive Park Drive, Suite 250 Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required.

