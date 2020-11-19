Police seek suspect after human remains discovered in rural southern Colorado

Denver (CNN)- Colorado authorities have issued a warrant for homicide in connection with the discovery of human remains in rural southern Colorado, police said Wednesday.

Local and state authorities announced they had found the remains of three people on two properties in Lasauses, Colorado, while serving a search warrant.

They now want to find Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, in connection with the remains.

“Our main goal is to get him off the streets,” said Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson, who announced the warrant. “He is a danger to the public right now.”

Baroz is considered armed and dangerous, the chief said.

Lasauses is a small town located along the Rio Grande in southern Colorado, between Alamosa to the north and the New Mexico border to the south.

The remains have yet to be identified, investigators said. It could take weeks or months to identify the gender, age and identity of the remains, they said, but Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder said forensic anthropologists were able to determine the remains belonged to three people.

On November 10, the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction in Lasauses, requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation assist with the search warrant, Sheriff Garth Crowther said.

When deputies discovered remains on the property, evidence found on the property led them to a second nearby location and more remains, authorities said.

Because of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement gave no details as to what led them to identify Baroz as a suspect, how long the remains were on the property or whether they can be connected to any recent missing persons.

Investigators are still searching the properties for more remains and evidence.

CNN’s Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.