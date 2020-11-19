Advertisement

Police seek suspect after human remains discovered in rural southern Colorado

Baroz is considered armed and dangerous, the chief said.
Police are seeking Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, in connection with human remains found in Colorado
Police are seeking Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, in connection with human remains found in Colorado(CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denver (CNN)- Colorado authorities have issued a warrant for homicide in connection with the discovery of human remains in rural southern Colorado, police said Wednesday.

Local and state authorities announced they had found the remains of three people on two properties in Lasauses, Colorado, while serving a search warrant.

They now want to find Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, in connection with the remains.

“Our main goal is to get him off the streets,” said Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson, who announced the warrant. “He is a danger to the public right now.”

Baroz is considered armed and dangerous, the chief said.

Lasauses is a small town located along the Rio Grande in southern Colorado, between Alamosa to the north and the New Mexico border to the south.

The remains have yet to be identified, investigators said. It could take weeks or months to identify the gender, age and identity of the remains, they said, but Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder said forensic anthropologists were able to determine the remains belonged to three people.

On November 10, the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction in Lasauses, requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation assist with the search warrant, Sheriff Garth Crowther said.

When deputies discovered remains on the property, evidence found on the property led them to a second nearby location and more remains, authorities said.

Because of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement gave no details as to what led them to identify Baroz as a suspect, how long the remains were on the property or whether they can be connected to any recent missing persons.

Investigators are still searching the properties for more remains and evidence.

CNN’s Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media
Gov. Lee says vaccines ready for distribution in Tennessee as early as Dec. 1
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

Warm coat to a mild afternoon. Warming trend just getting started.
Layer up, cold start to afternoon warming
Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
Tenn. K-9 dies after being shot multiple times ‘in the line of duty’
South-Doyle's Elijah Young scores a touchdown against Anderson County Friday night
Quarterfinal crunch time in the TSSAA playoffs
Williams got bag of produce
HATponics, Emerald Youth feed growing number of families for free
FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility