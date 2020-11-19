Prep your home now for wildfire season, Pigeon Forge officials say

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Firefighters say now is when you need to take steps to protect your home from a wildfire and in Pigeon Forge they are out giving people tips to protect life and property.

From dried leaves, bales of hay, and even old fallen trees they’re all fuel for a fire you don’t want close to home.

“As you remember, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” said Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson.

Chief Watson says taking time now, could mean the difference between your home being saved during a wildfire. Firefighters in Pigeon Forge are reminding homeowners and business owners what they need to do during wildfire season.

“A lot of fires are not really caused by direct flame impingement, but really from the ember front. We’ve learned embers may travel as far as two miles,” added Chief Watson.

Firefighters say clean the leaves off your roof and in your gutters. Then on the ground get those leaves and mulch away from your home. They say rock is your best option for decorating right up against your house.

“This is typical from what we start with. You’ve got materials that are stacked up against the building, materials that are here, that could catch fire and catch the building on fire,” said Lt. Kevin Nunn, with Pigeon Forge Fire Department as he took a close look at some business buildings in the city.

Firefighters say what you want is a 3-foot buffer.

“If this area were on fire, it would be concerning for that building. They could come through here and do a little more clean up,” as Nunn points to dry brush very close to a building.

“You know now people are going to have some firewood stored up. Don’t store it right up next to your house. Make sure you’ve got it a little further back,” said Watson.

Firefighters say they are always open to come and look around your home or business for these dangers. You can give your local department a call for tips.

