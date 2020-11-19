Select Lady Vol hoops tip times released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Select tip-off times for the 2020-21 Tennessee women’s basketball season have been released, including those for the first five games scheduled at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols will open the campaign with three-straight contests on The Summitt, including back-to-back match-ups with Florida A&M (1 p.m.) and Western Kentucky (2 p.m.) on November 27 and 28. ETSU will come to Knoxville on Dec. 1 for a 7 p.m. contest to wrap up the opening home stand.

To close out the non-conference slate, UT will welcome Jackson State for a noon contest on Dec. 20, Lipscomb for a 7 p.m. tilt on Dec. 28 and No. 3/3 UConn (Revival Series/We Back Pat) for a 7 p.m. meeting on Jan. 21.

The match-ups vs. Florida A&M, Western Kentucky, ETSU and Lipscomb are all slated to be streamed on SECN+. Digital and linear television information for the remainder of the schedule will be released at a later date.

Tip-off times for eight Southeastern Conference match-ups have been set for the Lady Vols. UT will host No. 14/14 Arkansas on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m., Georgia on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., Vanderbilt (Live Pink, Bleed Orange) on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m., No. 1/1 South Carolina on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and Auburn on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. Road game tips also have been confirmed at 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Vanderbilt and at noon on Feb. 21 at Georgia.

