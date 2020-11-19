Suspects charged in fatal drive-by shooting of East Tennessee 10-year-old

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 10-year-old girl.

WJHL reported Jason Barber II, Jediah Glover and Zachary Scalf were arrested on charges of:

First Degree Murder

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

8 counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault

Criminal conspiracy to commit murder

All three are accused of firing 21 rounds into a home on Blevins Road Tuesday. One of them struck and killed Lillyhanna Davis, who was asleep on the couch.

“We want to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabethton Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office, and all the citizens who reached out to us with information,” Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said. “We greatly appreciate all the help we received.”

Glover and Barber were arraigned in court Thursday morning and had bonds set at $930,000, while the bond set for Scalf was $900,000.

