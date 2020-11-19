Advertisement

UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A UPS worker has been killed in an accident at a Kentucky facility. UPS says the employee was a mechanic who repaired sorting equipment.

The coroner’s office identified him as 28-year-old David A. Platt of Springfield.

UPS told news outlets the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Centennial ground hub in Louisville.

Spokesperson Jim Mayer says the company is working with authorities to determine how the accident happened.

