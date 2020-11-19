UT Chancellor Donde Plowman in quarantine after close contact with COVID-19 case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman was in quarantine as of Thursday after officials said she was a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Plowman learned of the exposure at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was immediately tested for the virus.

Officials said Plowman has no symptoms but will be quarantined at home over the next 14 days.

Plowman will continue to fulfill her duties and engage with campus through Zoom, a statement from the university said.

Provost John Zomchick and other academic officials will preside over commencement ceremonies through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.