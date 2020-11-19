Advertisement

Virginia man indicted on murder, abduction charges in grandmother’s death

A Virginia man was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder in the death of his grandmother.
Police Tape FPD
Police Tape FPD(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/WJHL) - A Virginia man was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder in the death of his grandmother.

WJHL reported a Wise County Grand Jury returned two indictments against 32-year-old Joshua Blake Smith.

He was indicted on the following charges:

  • first-degree murder
  • abduction
  • strangulation
  • credit card theft
  • unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • solicit another to dispose of a corpse
  • assault and battery of a law enforcement officer
  • credit card fraud
  • identity theft
  • two counts of trespassing

The indictments follow an incident in August when authorities reported to a home on Albermarle Street East for a welfare check of the victim, 72-year-old Charlene Osborne. Police found Smith outside of the home, where he told them his grandmother was “sick and couldn’t come to the door.”

When police went inside, they reportedly found “bed covering and pillow on the floor that appeared to be covered in blood.”

WJHL reported that Smith later revealed he killed his grandmother using a knife. He then admitted he took her debit card and keys after she was dead and drove to multiple locations in Wise County to purchase a phone and clothing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media
Gov. Lee says vaccines ready for distribution in Tennessee as early as Dec. 1
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

Warm coat to a mild afternoon. Warming trend just getting started.
Layer up, cold start to afternoon warming
Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
Tenn. K-9 dies after being shot multiple times ‘in the line of duty’
South-Doyle's Elijah Young scores a touchdown against Anderson County Friday night
Quarterfinal crunch time in the TSSAA playoffs
Williams got bag of produce
HATponics, Emerald Youth feed growing number of families for free
FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility