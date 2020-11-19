West Hills Elementary, Bearden Middle going to virtual learning
West Hills Elementary School and Bearden Middle School will be learning virtually starting November 20, Knox County Schools announced Thursday.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The schools will return to in-person instruction December 7.
The school system said the decision was made for both schools to go virtual based on the metric of “teacher/school staff attendance” along with increased COVID-19 related student absence.
