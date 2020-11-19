West Hills Elementary, Bearden Middle going to virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - West Hills Elementary School and Bearden Middle School will be learning virtually starting November 20, Knox County Schools announced Thursday.

The schools will return to in-person instruction December 7.

The school system said the decision was made for both schools to go virtual based on the metric of “teacher/school staff attendance” along with increased COVID-19 related student absence.

West Hills Elementary School and Bearden Middle School will move to online learning beginning on Friday, Nov. 20. pic.twitter.com/q3MzXJ3NmQ — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) November 19, 2020

