‘Wonder Woman’ sequel to be released in theatres, on HBO on Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warner Bros. announced ‘Wonder Woman 1984′, the sequel to the 2017 hit movie ‘Wonder Woman’ is set to be released in U.S. theatres and on HBO on Christmas Day.

The movie was originally supposed to be released in June 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it was pushed back.

“The time has come. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else,” said the film’s director and writer Patty Jenkins in a Tweet Wednesday.

The film will be available to people who want to see the movie in theatres and for those who feel more comfortable watching it at home. It will be available for streaming on HBO Max for free to subscribers for one month.

