3 more dead from COVID-19 outbreak linked to NC church

Officials say three more people have died of coronavirus-complications linked to convocation events at a North Carolina church.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Officials say three more people have died of coronavirus-complications linked to convocation events at a North Carolina church.

The Charlotte Observer reports 12 people have died from the outbreak linked to the gathering last month at the United House of Prayer for All People.

Health officials said Thursday that 10 residents of Mecklenburg County have died, and two Gaston County residents died from the virus.

Inside a nearby nursing home, the Mecklenburg County Health Department said there has been a related outbreak where two residents have died and 19 cases have been discovered.

