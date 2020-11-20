Central battles South Doyle for spot in semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bobcats are trying to reach the state semifinals for the 5th straight season.

It would be the first for Nick Craney as head coach. Craney replaced two time state champion head coach Bryson Rosser.

Central is led by, among others, senior Kalib Fortner. The state ‘Mr. Football’ finalist has over 70 tackles, 5 sacks and two interceptions this season. Central defeated South-Doyle 27-19 back in Week 10, but Clark Duncan’s defense has risen to the occasion during the postseason causing two fumbles and coming up with four interceptions.

The game is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. at Central High School.

