Coalfield defeats Greenback to face Oliver Springs

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - After three consecutive losses to Greenback in the playoffs, Coalfield finally defeated the Cherokees in postseason play, winning in the second round.

They will face Oliver Springs Friday night.

Oliver Springs has been playing very good football as of late, scoring a combined 84 points in its first two playoff games.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.