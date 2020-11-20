COVID-19 surge prompting panic-buying, local shortages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you noticed the return of empty shelves at your area grocery store?

At some local stores WVLT News visited Thursday afternoon, tissue and cleaning supplies are gone. However, at others WVLT News visited, shelves are still full.

The Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Stores Association said there is no statewide shortage of supplies, and empty shelves are caused by panic buying.

Officials are urging shoppers to only buy supplies they need for the next week or two to avoid shortages.

