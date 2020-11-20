Advertisement

COVID contact tracing has not tracked business-specific spread in Kentucky

As a result of the new regulations, many area leaders asked for the data that led to the decision.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new business restrictions that will go into effect statewide at 5 p.m. on Friday, lasting until Dec. 13.

According to WAVE 3, Dr. Sarah Moyer with the Louisville Health Department stated the city’s contact tracing system is unable to break down and report numbers based on the type of business affected by a positive COVID case.

“The system was designed by the state such that contact tracers enter narratives into text fields rather than checking boxes such as ‘restaurant’ or ‘daycare,’” Moyer’s August email stated.

Gov. Beshear said the state has not been given industry-specific contact tracing data.

“We are trying to compile this information,” Beshear said Thursday in his daily press briefing, “but what we are hearing over the past couple of weeks, almost nobody’s been able to do this.”

Louisville Metro Councilwoman Marilyn Parker said the lack of industry-specific data showing specific businesses who have been a source of the spread of the virus, unfairly restricted other businesses.

A Louisville Health Department spokesperson told WAVE 3 News contact tracing has come a long way but didn’t say if the categories have changed yet or how specific the data is now.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

