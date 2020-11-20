Cumberland Co. Schools transition to virtual learning Nov. 30

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County School officials announced the district has canceled classes ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

Students will not attend classes Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27. When students resume classes on Monday, Nov. 30 they will attend classes virtually.

School officials said in-person instruction will resume on Dec. 3.

“We saw our biggest spike in the numbers after Halloween,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said. “With remote learning Monday through Wednesday after Thanksgiving, that will be five days. Typically, people will begin showing signs and symptoms in that time. So we hope this will help prevent widespread transmission.”

School officials said they are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in the community alongside the Cumberland County Health Department.

