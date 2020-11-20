Advertisement

Cumberland Co. Schools transition to virtual learning Nov. 30

Students will not attend classes Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27.
generic photos
generic photos
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County School officials announced the district has canceled classes ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

Students will not attend classes Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27. When students resume classes on Monday, Nov. 30 they will attend classes virtually.

School officials said in-person instruction will resume on Dec. 3.

“We saw our biggest spike in the numbers after Halloween,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said. “With remote learning Monday through Wednesday after Thanksgiving, that will be five days. Typically, people will begin showing signs and symptoms in that time. So we hope this will help prevent widespread transmission.”

School officials said they are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in the community alongside the Cumberland County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
(KPD)
One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says
Joel Guy Jr. trial: Day 4
Joel Guy Jr. ‘thinks he’s smarter than he really is,’ says judge during sentencing

Latest News

A pumpkin pie in a display window at Buttermilk Sky Pie
Help those receive free medical care by purchasing pies
According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now...
Tractor-trailer fire spreads to wooded area in Roane County
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
Missing Knoxville 20-year-old woman found safe
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country