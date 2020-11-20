Dobyns-Bennett plays at Maryville
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Maryville.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In one of the more bizarre situations you’ll see, it was Dobyns-Bennett high school getting the nod from the TSSAA to advance on to the state quarterfinals.
D-B and McMinn County both showed up to play last week, but Covid concerns in the McMinn camp forced a last minute halt of the game.
After examining the situation, the TSSAA voted in favor of D-B. That was the good news for the Indians, the bad news is they win a trip to Maryville Friday night.
The Red Rebels have been stout on defense not allowing more than eight points in a game since Week 9.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Maryville.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.