Dobyns-Bennett plays at Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In one of the more bizarre situations you’ll see, it was Dobyns-Bennett high school getting the nod from the TSSAA to advance on to the state quarterfinals.

D-B and McMinn County both showed up to play last week, but Covid concerns in the McMinn camp forced a last minute halt of the game.

After examining the situation, the TSSAA voted in favor of D-B. That was the good news for the Indians, the bad news is they win a trip to Maryville Friday night.

The Red Rebels have been stout on defense not allowing more than eight points in a game since Week 9.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Maryville.

