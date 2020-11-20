Florida man mauled to death by pack of wild dogs, sheriff’s office says

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - A Florida man has been mauled to death by a pack of wild dogs, according to investigators in Jackson County.

WTSP reported that the sheriff’s office said the body of 65-year-old Donald Allen was found along a road Wednesday, not far from the Alabama state line.

The sheriff’s office said Allen was walking down the road when the pack attacked him.

Traps are being set in the area in hopes of capturing the dogs, the sheriff’s office said.

