Former VFL Tony Robinson thanks Vol Nation after successful surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Vol quarterback Tony Robinson thanked Vol Nation Friday afternoon after a successful surgery.

Robinson shared how he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

Robinson is resting and expected to make a full recovery.

.@wvlt Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to VFL QB great Tony Robinson who had surgery today for a subdural hematoma. He came through and is resting but had this message for Vol Nation and the team! @Vol_Football @SportsRadioWNML @Volquest_Rivals @MarybethJacoby pic.twitter.com/Fsbcnmlef1 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 20, 2020

“I want to thank all of you guys for sending out all the prayers for me and wishing me well. Guys let’s go down to Auburn and whoop some behind this weekend,” said Robinson. “Thank you guys for sending me the well wishes and GO VOLS.”

