Former VFL Tony Robinson thanks Vol Nation after successful surgery

Former Vol quarterback Tony Robinson thanked Vol Nation Friday afternoon after a successful surgery.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Vol quarterback Tony Robinson thanked Vol Nation Friday afternoon after a successful surgery.

Robinson shared how he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

Robinson is resting and expected to make a full recovery.

“I want to thank all of you guys for sending out all the prayers for me and wishing me well. Guys let’s go down to Auburn and whoop some behind this weekend,” said Robinson. “Thank you guys for sending me the well wishes and GO VOLS.”

