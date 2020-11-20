Gatlinburg faces off against Alcoa for first time in quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After defeating county rival Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg-Pittman will face off against Alcoa.

Alcoa has scored 105 points in two playoff games. The competition level intensifies in the quarterfinals against Alcoa, who defeated GP in Week 10 43-0.

Alcoa is the 5-time defending Class 3-A champions, while this is GP’s first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2010.

