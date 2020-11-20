Greenville faces an undefeated Elizabethton
It was the Greene Devils fourth straight win in the playoffs over the Mavericks.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County had hoped to be playing in this game, but Greeneville would not be denied coming up with a last second win.
Greeneville lost to Elizabethton, 44-10 in Week 9.
The Cyclones scored at least 35 points in eight straight games.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Elizabethton.
