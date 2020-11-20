Advertisement

Greenville faces an undefeated Elizabethton

By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 20, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County had hoped to be playing in this game, but Greeneville would not be denied coming up with a last second win.

It was the Greene Devils fourth straight win in the playoffs over the Mavericks.

Greeneville lost to Elizabethton, 44-10 in Week 9.

The Cyclones scored at least 35 points in eight straight games.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Elizabethton.

