Advertisement

Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil to go virtual in 2021

Phil can still try to find his shadow online
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The coronavirus has forced us to change the way we celebrate holidays and special occasions.

Groundhog Day will be no different.

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog, will still make an appearance next year, but it will be virtual.

“Phil, along with the Inner Circle, will be making his live annual Prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob this coming Groundhog Day February 2nd, 2021, but it has been determined that there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds as the potential COVID risks to overcome are too great,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website said.

The organization said it’s developing live virtual events and interactions in place of in-person events to celebrate Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
(KPD)
One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia governor certifies presidential electors for Biden
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Trump objects to counting thousands of Wisconsin ballots
Coming Soon - Helpless: Patients at Risk