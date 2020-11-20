Advertisement

Help those receive free medical care by purchasing pies

Looking for a way to be thankful this holiday season?
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Looking for a way to be thankful this holiday season? You can gift someone with a Buttermilk Sky pie and help two people in need right here in the community receive free healthcare visits.

Interfaith Health Clinic is teaming up with Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop for the ‘Thanksgiving Pie Drop Fundraiser.’

To help, all you have to do is order a Pecan or Eye-40 pie. The pie is delivered Monday, Nov. 23 in a sealed box and with a note.

For every pie sold, two people in need get free medical care.

Your order must be in Friday, Nov. 20 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

For information contact the store here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
(KPD)
One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says
Joel Guy Jr. trial: Day 4
Joel Guy Jr. ‘thinks he’s smarter than he really is,’ says judge during sentencing

Latest News

According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now...
Tractor-trailer fire spreads to wooded area in Roane County
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
Missing Knoxville 20-year-old woman found safe
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country