Help those receive free medical care by purchasing pies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Looking for a way to be thankful this holiday season? You can gift someone with a Buttermilk Sky pie and help two people in need right here in the community receive free healthcare visits.

Interfaith Health Clinic is teaming up with Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop for the ‘Thanksgiving Pie Drop Fundraiser.’

To help, all you have to do is order a Pecan or Eye-40 pie. The pie is delivered Monday, Nov. 23 in a sealed box and with a note.

For every pie sold, two people in need get free medical care.

Your order must be in Friday, Nov. 20 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

