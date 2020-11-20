Advertisement

Illinois cold case suspect arrested in Georgia

Drennon was tracked by authorities at the Clark Avenue on-ramp to the Liberty Expressway in Albany using GPS, WALB reported.
Albany, Georgia police
Albany, Georgia police(Source: WALB)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WVLT/ WALB) - A man wanted out of Illinois in connection to a cold case has been arrested in Albany, Georgia, WALB reported.

Jessie Smith, 64, of Mississippi, was taken into custody by Worth County deputies, Thursday after Chief Deputy Raymond Drennon said new evidence in an Illinois case of a young woman who was killed 33-years ago led authorities to Smith.

Drennon was tracked by authorities at the Clark Avenue on-ramp to the Liberty Expressway in Albany using GPS, WALB reported.

WIFR reported Tammy Tracey, a 19-year-old dental assistant, disappeared from Rockford, Ill. on May 27, 1987.

The woman’s remains were discovered nearly a year later in a wooded area on April 15, 1988. Medical examiners determined Tracey’s cause of death was due to her being stabbed and shot, WIFR reported.

Smith was arrested on a $5 million warrant and booked into the Dougherty County Jail on charges in connection to the case, Drennon said. It is not clear what specific charges he will face.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Deer eat in a field
Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer
3 more dead from COVID-19 outbreak linked to NC church
NC state hospital group says racism is a public health crisis
Florida man mauled to death by pack of wild dogs, sheriff’s office says
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Tennessee caregiver stole thousands from client with no family, sold victim’s home