Illinois cold case suspect arrested in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WVLT/ WALB) - A man wanted out of Illinois in connection to a cold case has been arrested in Albany, Georgia, WALB reported.

Jessie Smith, 64, of Mississippi, was taken into custody by Worth County deputies, Thursday after Chief Deputy Raymond Drennon said new evidence in an Illinois case of a young woman who was killed 33-years ago led authorities to Smith.

Drennon was tracked by authorities at the Clark Avenue on-ramp to the Liberty Expressway in Albany using GPS, WALB reported.

WIFR reported Tammy Tracey, a 19-year-old dental assistant, disappeared from Rockford, Ill. on May 27, 1987.

The woman’s remains were discovered nearly a year later in a wooded area on April 15, 1988. Medical examiners determined Tracey’s cause of death was due to her being stabbed and shot, WIFR reported.

Smith was arrested on a $5 million warrant and booked into the Dougherty County Jail on charges in connection to the case, Drennon said. It is not clear what specific charges he will face.

