Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee

An escapee from a Kentucky correctional facility is on the run in East Tennessee.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An escapee from a Kentucky correctional facility is on the run in East Tennessee.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harold Von Royce Hatfield has a warrant out for his arrest after he escaped from the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Richmond, where he was serving a 10-year sentence for assault.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 200 block of Little Sycamore Road Thursday where Hatfield was reportedly spotted and fled the scene.

“A perimeter was set in place while officers waited for Knox County Sheriff’s office aviation unit to bring a helicopter to the scene. Knox County used FLIR to search for the suspect but was unable to locate him” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

If you see Hatfield, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately and do not approach him as he could be armed and dangerous.

