Knox County Health Department reports longer wait times for COVID-19 test results

The surge of cases combined with people wanting a test before Thanksgiving has extended wait times.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to get tested before the holidays, you could be waiting for a while. The surge of cases combined with people wanting a test before Thanksgiving has extended wait times. They normally allow 4-7 days for someone to get their test results from the lab, but says the labs have seen an increase in tests to process.

The Knox County Health Department said the time before Thanksgiving is crucial to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Charity Menefee Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness at The Knox County Health Department reminded people to practice the 5 core actions- social distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and staying home if you’re sick.

“We as a community need to decide what this looks like and we need you to invest in it- it’s challenging and it’s hard, but at this point, it truly is up to the community to decide if our actions will be changed and our behaviors will be changed to truly make an impact in the next few weeks,” said Menefee.

