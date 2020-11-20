Knoxville shooting suspect arrested in Detroit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville shooting suspect has been arrested in Detroit, Michigan, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KPD, 20-year-old Tyrone Shaw was identified as the suspect in the October 25 shooting in the 1100 block Daylily Drive, which left one man in critical condition.

During the investigation, KPD said warrants for Shaw were placed on file for attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, November 19, in Detroit, Michigan.

Shaw was been booked into the Macomb County Jail to await extradition to Knoxville.

