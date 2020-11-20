Advertisement

KPD close to completing “initial stages” of body camera project

KPD said it plans to deploy “45 Axon body-worn cameras as well as the installation of upgraded in-car camera systems”.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department said KPD is close to completing the “initial stages” of a project which includes providing body cameras for officers.

KPD said it plans to deploy “45 Axon body-worn cameras as well as the installation of upgraded in-car camera systems.”

“We purposefully started with a smaller deployment to work through any issues before moving forward with the full deployment, and anticipate that the process of outfitting the remaining uniformed personnel will begin in the very near future,” said KPD spokesperson Scott Erland.

KPD said officers who were included in the count for the first wave of body cams to be distributed have received training with the department’s Tech Services unit, which included how the body cameras function and KPD’s policy regarding using the cameras.

You can read more about the device here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Deer eat in a field
Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer
3 more dead from COVID-19 outbreak linked to NC church
NC state hospital group says racism is a public health crisis
Florida man mauled to death by pack of wild dogs, sheriff’s office says
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Tennessee caregiver stole thousands from client with no family, sold victim’s home