KPD close to completing “initial stages” of body camera project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department said KPD is close to completing the “initial stages” of a project which includes providing body cameras for officers.

KPD said it plans to deploy “45 Axon body-worn cameras as well as the installation of upgraded in-car camera systems.”

“We purposefully started with a smaller deployment to work through any issues before moving forward with the full deployment, and anticipate that the process of outfitting the remaining uniformed personnel will begin in the very near future,” said KPD spokesperson Scott Erland.

KPD said officers who were included in the count for the first wave of body cams to be distributed have received training with the department’s Tech Services unit, which included how the body cameras function and KPD’s policy regarding using the cameras.

