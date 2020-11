Lamar Alexander says Trump Administration should facilitate smooth transition with Biden team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released a statement Friday morning saying that the Trump administration should allow the transition process to move forward with President-elect Joe Biden’s team.

“If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one. That especially should be true, for example, on vaccine distribution,” said Alexander.

However, he also voiced support for steps the Trump Administration has taken to ensure election accuracy and said the loser of the election should concede.

“Recounting votes and resolving disputes after a close election is not unprecedented and should reassure Americans that election results are valid,” said Alexander. “Al Gore finally conceded 37 days after the 2000 election, and then made the best speech of his life accepting the result. My hope is that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gore’s example, put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term. The prompt and orderly transfer or reaffirmation of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy.”

Alexander is preparing to leave office for retirement as Senator-elect Bill Hagerty will fill his seat.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.