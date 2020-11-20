LIVE: ‘Not suggesting we close everything down’ Special meeting held by Knox County health board as coronavirus cases rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health is discussing recommendations from national health officials on how to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, head of the Knox County Health Department, showed data to other board members, saying, “These are the worst numbers we’ve seen.”

Some recommendations to Tennessee were a mask mandate and reducing capacity in restaurants and other businesses. She added, “We’re not suggesting we close everything down,” but added they did want to look at what they could possibly do.

Capacity at hospitals are worse, officials said. Dr. James Shamiyeh, with the University of Tennessee Medical Center, said they were at a lower capacity than they had been at the height of flu season.

The rise in cases has been reflected in schools, according to Knox County Schools Health Services Supervisor Lisa Wagoner. “Cases have risen significantly in the schools,” she said.

Where could resurgence be coming from? Dr. Patrick O’Brien showed data surveying where people were going during the reopening in May. According to him, the top of that list showed restaurants, gyms and cafes. “A lot of restaurants, a lot of fitness facilities,” he said. He added that people were also going to schools and religious services, but they had no plans on limiting any religious services. He said that the data didn’t look at private gatherings, only businesses.

Officials also talked about the status of vaccines, saying that both the Moderna and Pzifer vaccines are two-dose vaccines. After the first dose, you wait 21-28 days for the second dose, which they called a “booster dose.”

However, there’s no idea when it will be available to the general public. According to Buchanan, the vaccine will be distributed first to first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The special meeting agenda is:

Knox County Health Department Local Situation Update by Dr. Buchanan

Review of Regulations in Other Jurisdictions/States

Discuss Options for Further Board of Health Action

The meeting was called as cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in the state.

As of Friday, November 20, there were 3,444 additional cases, 2,034 hospitalizations and 74 additional deaths adding to a total of 4,202.

