Advertisement

Loudon County inmate death prompts TBI investigation

The death of an inmate at the Loudon County Detention Facility sparked an investigation by the TBI.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The death of an inmate at the Loudon County Detention Facility prompted an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the TBI’s help after an inmate died at the Loudon County Detention Facility November 17. The inmate is identified as 36-year-old Joseph Aaron Mabry, of Knoxville.

“It is our standard procedure for these matters to be investigated by the TBI”, Johnson said.

The release said Mabry was at the jail on charges of criminal impersonation and theft of property, and that he was being held for Knox County on numerous outstanding warrants.

The DA said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday at the Knox County Regional Forensics Center.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Deer eat in a field
Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer
3 more dead from COVID-19 outbreak linked to NC church
NC state hospital group says racism is a public health crisis
Florida man mauled to death by pack of wild dogs, sheriff’s office says
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Tennessee caregiver stole thousands from client with no family, sold victim’s home