Loudon County inmate death prompts TBI investigation

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The death of an inmate at the Loudon County Detention Facility prompted an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the TBI’s help after an inmate died at the Loudon County Detention Facility November 17. The inmate is identified as 36-year-old Joseph Aaron Mabry, of Knoxville.

“It is our standard procedure for these matters to be investigated by the TBI”, Johnson said.

The release said Mabry was at the jail on charges of criminal impersonation and theft of property, and that he was being held for Knox County on numerous outstanding warrants.

The DA said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday at the Knox County Regional Forensics Center.