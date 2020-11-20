Advertisement

Loudon County takes on Red Bank for second year in quarterfinals

Loudon County faces off against Red Bank in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal round showdown.
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County faces off against Red Bank in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal round showdown.

Last year Loudon County won, and the Lions shut out Red Bank not long ago in Week 11.

Friday’s game will be a classic offense versus defense type of game. Loudon County is averaging better than 40 points a game in the playoffs, while the Lions are holding their opponents to nine points per game in the postseason.

