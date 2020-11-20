Mississippi childcare suspended after death of 8-week-old infant

OXFORD, Miss. (WVLT) -The Mississippi Department of Health has stopped care of infants and children 12 months or younger at a Lafayette County facility after the death of an 8-week-old infant, WREG reported.

The health department issued an emergency suspension, restriction of license to Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc. The facility has been ordered to immediately stop caring for infants and enrolling infants in its program.

“The facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility,” the order states.

Mississippi state health officials did not provide details on the infant’s death but said the Oxford Police Department is investigating the situation. The Mississippi Department of Health said it expects to receive a full report Monday.

WREG spoke with a woman named Fatima who sends her 17-month-old daughter to Mother Goose. She believes what happened must have been an accident.

“I’ve always had a good experience with them,” said Fatima. “So, I don’t think it was any misleading behavior or something like they would be in fault.”

Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc. was licensed in 1999. The health department says the facility has not received any monetary penalties during its license.

The facility’s most recent inspection was October 2020. The health department says the facility received a pass pending “based on the receipt of documents.”

