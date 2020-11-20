Advertisement

Mooreland Heights Elementary moves to virtual learning

According to Knox County Schools, Mooreland Heights Elementary School will be moving to virtual learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 23.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to Knox County Schools, Mooreland Heights Elementary School will be moving to virtual learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 23.

KCS says it is expected to last for a total of seven school days and students will return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7 unless notified.

