Mooreland Heights Elementary moves to virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Knox County Schools, Mooreland Heights Elementary School will be moving to virtual learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 23.

KCS says it is expected to last for a total of seven school days and students will return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7 unless notified.

