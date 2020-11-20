New ‘magnet fishing’ hobby cleaning up junk and uncovering hidden treasures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new hobby called magnet fishing won’t have you enjoying a seafood dinner, but it could have you uncovering a piece of history. Treasure hunter James Adams tries to head to the water every day.

“Most everything I catch is fish hooks,” said Adams.

Every so often, James finds a gem.

“You’re pulling these items up from the river bottom of the streams. Holding them in your hand will make you a true believer in what you need to study in history,” said Adams.

He’s found items dating back to the Civil War. Looking at Tennessee’s history it all makes sense. He’s targeting areas with Civil War ties.

”Union soldiers were coming by and Confederate soldiers would camp out and Union soldiers would come in and surprise them and the Confederate soldiers took off running either on horseback or whatever. It’s noted that a lot of people came through the stream yelling trying to draw the Union soldiers away from that area,” said Adams.

Adams says it’s with magnets they could uncover hidden history in our waterways.

“The Holston River probably holds a lot of history, and I don’t see them draining the Holston River in my lifetime. The Holston River flows from one dam down to the next and those rivers flow down the southeastern side of the state. You can only imagine what has been lost,” said Adams.

This time, just an old belt buckle on the line.

“I’ll put it in a trash receptacle that’s in that area so it’s out of the water so that nobody will step on it jump in the water and impale themselves,” said Adams.

Like fishing, it’s all about patience. You never know when you’ll reel in something that’s one of a kind. If you want to learn more about magnet fishing check out his Facebook page.

