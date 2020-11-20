New York City lawmakers considering bill that would pay people who report parking violations

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WVLT/WTVF) - New York City legislators have proposed a new bill that would allow people in the city to report others for parking illegally and take a cut of the fine.

Two Democratic New York City councilmen are the primary sponsors of the bill that would create a $175 fine for obstruction of a bike lane, bus lane, sidewalk, crosswalk or fire hydrant under certain conditions.

The bill would also create a civilian reporting program, essentially passersby to submit complaints and provide evidence of a violation to the Department of Transportation.

Once the city collects the fine, the complainant gets 25 percent.

