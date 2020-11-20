Advertisement

New York City lawmakers considering bill that would pay people who report parking violations

New York City legislators have proposed a new bill that would allow people in the city to report others for parking illegally and take a cut of the fine.
(KNOE)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WVLT/WTVF) - New York City legislators have proposed a new bill that would allow people in the city to report others for parking illegally and take a cut of the fine.

Two Democratic New York City councilmen are the primary sponsors of the bill that would create a $175 fine for obstruction of a bike lane, bus lane, sidewalk, crosswalk or fire hydrant under certain conditions.

The bill would also create a civilian reporting program, essentially passersby to submit complaints and provide evidence of a violation to the Department of Transportation.

Once the city collects the fine, the complainant gets 25 percent.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF via WPIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
(KPD)
One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says
Joel Guy Jr. trial: Day 4
Joel Guy Jr. ‘thinks he’s smarter than he really is,’ says judge during sentencing

Latest News

A pumpkin pie in a display window at Buttermilk Sky Pie
Help those receive free medical care by purchasing pies
According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now...
Tractor-trailer fire spreads to wooded area in Roane County
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
Missing Knoxville 20-year-old woman found safe
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country