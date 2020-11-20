Oak Ridge and West High compete for spot in semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winner of that game gets either Oak Ridge or West in the semifinals.

The Wildcats won on the road last week at Rhea County, while the Rebels were shutting down Walker Valley 32-3 at home.

Lamar Brown’s team will once again be at home where earlier this season their defense held the Wildcats to minus 19 yards rushing in a 22-7 Week-5 win.

The once beaten Rebels continue to roll led by quarterback Baker Dance and talented running backs Trevon Barfield and Isaiah Mattress.

The game is set to kick-off at West High School at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.