Overcoming Believers Church collecting thousands of gifts to give away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcoming Believers Church is hoping to hand out thousands of Christmas presents to children again this year but Pastor Daryl Arnold is calling on help to make it happen.

“We think that this is probably the most significant year because of all that our country and our nation and just the world it’s been through in, in 2020 and so from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., we’re going to give away as many gifts as we can. I think last year or the year before we gave away 2,000 gifts,” said Arnold.

The church is collecting new toys for its annual Blessings on Bell Street. People can drop off wrapped or unwrapped new toys for children ages 2 to 17 at the church located on Harriet Tubman Street in Knoxville.

The church is also asking for help turning Bell Street into a winter wonderland and is asking for people with construction knowledge to volunteer.

“If you’ve ever been to Blessings on Bell Street, it is so much more than coming and get a gift. There are crafts and it is absolutely gorgeous and so is an experience and not just a gift. So, those young people need to be there just to have the experience is so much more than just picking up something and put them in your car, they’re going to see some things that they hadn’t seen in Knoxville so that’s exciting,” he said.

Families can come to the drive-through event December 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to get their free gifts. Children must be present to receive a gift.

Overcoming Believers Church is hosting Blessings on Bell Street toy giveaway drive-thru event Dec. 12 (Overcoming Believers Church)

