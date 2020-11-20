Research says 22% of Americans traveling for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to a new research by SafeHome, nearly 75 percent of Americans say COVID-19 has changed their Thanksgiving plans this year.

The research says the most common ways people planned to limit the risk of the virus at their holiday gatherings were frequent handwashing, having people stay away if they have symptoms and spacing out seating arrangements.

“As the virus surges across the country, it is clear that most Americans will make adjustments to help ensure they’re spreading holiday cheer instead of something else this Thanksgiving,” said Ryan McGonagill, director of industry research at SafeHome.

The research says, one week ahead of the holiday, every state has been rated as having either unchecked or elevated community spread of the virus and experts warn that Thanksgiving could be a super spreader event.

