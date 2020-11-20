Advertisement

Research says 22% of Americans traveling for Thanksgiving

According to a new research by SafeHome, nearly 75 percent of Americans say COVID-19 has changed their Thanksgiving plans this year.
(MGN)
(MGN)(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to a new research by SafeHome, nearly 75 percent of Americans say COVID-19 has changed their Thanksgiving plans this year.

The research says the most common ways people planned to limit the risk of the virus at their holiday gatherings were frequent handwashing, having people stay away if they have symptoms and spacing out seating arrangements.

“As the virus surges across the country, it is clear that most Americans will make adjustments to help ensure they’re spreading holiday cheer instead of something else this Thanksgiving,” said Ryan McGonagill, director of industry research at SafeHome.

The research says, one week ahead of the holiday, every state has been rated as having either unchecked or elevated community spread of the virus and experts warn that Thanksgiving could be a super spreader event.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
(KPD)
One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says
Joel Guy Jr. trial: Day 4
Joel Guy Jr. ‘thinks he’s smarter than he really is,’ says judge during sentencing

Latest News

A pumpkin pie in a display window at Buttermilk Sky Pie
Help those receive free medical care by purchasing pies
According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now...
Tractor-trailer fire spreads to wooded area in Roane County
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
Missing Knoxville 20-year-old woman found safe
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country