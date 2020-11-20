Advertisement

Roane Co. therapy dog changing students’, staff’s lives

Heidi was the newest member of the Cherokee Middle yellowjackets.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Teachers have been transformative, in the lessons they taught and words of wisdom they shared.

In this year of COVID it’s also about working with students’ emotions for those who may feel anxious.

“The best thing about having Heidi here is when you see her in the hallways it’s just like you just breathe, shoulders down and the stress begins to just fall right off,” said Elizabeth Rose, Cherokee Middle School principal.

Heidi was the newest member of the Cherokee Middle yellowjackets.

The fluffy Newfoundland was training to be a therapy dog.

“They have a very sweet personality, she’s learned so much,” said Janet Carraway, the school counselor and Heidi’s owner.

“She knows the difference when she’s working versus being at home. Her demeanor changes,” explained Carraway, “She knows that she’s here to work.”

For 13 years she’s had stuffed animals in her office, but wanted to try something new.

“It kind of started me thinking, this is a need here at our school,” said Carraway.

“When Ms. Carraway came to me last year and said I really want to have a therapy dog, I’m like yeah let’s do it,” exclaimed Rose.

Heidi’s more than 100 pounds of comfort, support and most importantly, love.

“They have the weight that they can use pressure therapy and you know they’re kind of like a big pillow,” said Carraway, “If a child wants to lay on the floor and lay on them, they’re not going to hurt the dog. If someone steps on her tail, it’s not going to hurt her too much. So there’s benefits of having the large dog too.”

Heidi spent class time with students and said hi to all her friends in the hallways.

“I’m proud. I think that’s one of the biggest emotions that I feel,” said Carraway.

Heidi turns one year old on November 23. At that point she’s eligible to become a certified therapy dog, but Carraway wanted to wait till January for her to be tested.

Carraways’s family fully funds Heidi.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Virtual student learned remotely
Pandemic prompted virtual learning at Jefferson Co. Schools
Preschoolers practice kindness with vintage Mister Rogers lessons on World Kindness Day.
Preschoolers, volunteers practice kindness on ‘World Kindness Day’
Award-winning educator returns to the high school where he graduated to lead as principal...
Wildcat graduate returns to high school as principal
Home learning setups
Fun and inexpensive ways to enhance learning at home