Shooting at Knoxville bar leaves two hospitalized, KPD investigating

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left two people injured.

According to KPD, a shooting with multiple victims was reported at Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill located at 2917 Tazewell Pike around 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they believe an argument that started outside then spilled over to the parking lot and led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call 865-215-7315.

