Showers arrive earlier Sunday & mostly dry Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s one last dry day in the forecast before some showers inch closer Sunday.

Most of Monday and Tuesday are dry. However, Wednesday brings a weather alert for heavy rain bearing down on us.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re very mild Friday night, with clear skies for the third round of the Tennessee high school football playoffs. The International Space Station has a four minute flyover this evening at 6:16 and the weather looks perfect!

While Saturday morning is still a little chilly, we’re quickly climbing into warmer temperatures. That’s despite clouds arriving north of Interstate 40. Fentress and Wayne Counties will be mostly cloudy but rain is still far-off. We’re into the upper 60s by afternoon, with many in the more sun-filled Blount, Monroe, and McMinn Counties pushing for 70°.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, seen below, it’s great weather in Alabama. Not too hot, not too cold, and mostly clear. Weather is not a factor against the Tigers.

Saturday Vols are at Auburn (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is overcast and the rain has sped up a bit. This puts rain reaching the Plateau by the late afternoon and moving east through the evening to early overnight hours. We’ll average about a third of an inch of rainfall during this time, after a high near 65 Sunday.

This means it clears sooner Monday, with sunshine for the afternoon. Clouds increase again Tuesday, though.

The next front drives rain in starting Tuesday night and is heavier on through Wednesday. We’ll continue to monitor the timing, but as of now it’s especially rainy Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours, with more than an inch of rain for much of our area. That’s why we have a WVLT Weather Alert.

As of now, showers linger into Thanksgiving morning and become spotty by the afternoon.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Heavy rainfall potential Wednesday to early Thanksgiving Day. (WVLT)

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

